The Baldwin County Public Schools’ Annual Band Jamboree is Tuesday, September 24, at 6 p.m., at Lyle Underwood Stadium in Bay Minette. You are invited to enjoy Baldwin County’s high school bands as they perform their 2019 half time presentations.
Participating high schools bands include: Baldwin County, Daphne, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale, Fairhope, Foley and Elberta.
Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.