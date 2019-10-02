Jason Rinehart, Director of the Baldwin Pops, joined us on Studio10 to talk about their free, fall, outdoor concert series!
They'll be performing some great movie scores and more at some of the best locations in Baldwin County. You don't want to miss it!
October 6 - Fairhope, Henry George Park - 5:30
October 13 - Spanish Fort Pavillion - 6:00
October 20 - Orange Beach Art Center - 5:00
