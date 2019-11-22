The Mobile Symphony’s popular Beethoven and Blue Jeans casual concert is back with Beethoven’s heroic Symphony No. 3, Eroica! Beethoven became deeply disillusioned with his hero Napoleon, for whom he wrote his third symphony. But our concert is right on target with heroic young violin virtuoso Paul Huang, recipient of a prestigious 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant and a 2017 Lincoln Center Award for Emerging Artists. The concert also includes a world premiere of Austin Wintory’s latest work. The audience is encouraged to dress casually, since even the orchestra will be in jeans and t-shirts. So, dress down and leave uplifted!
Tickets are $15, $20, $33, $45, $65 and $80 and can be purchased online, by phone at 251-432-2010, or at the symphony box office, 257 Dauphin Street. Tickets are not available at the Saenger box office. Student tickets are $10. Through the MSO Big Red Ticket program sponsored by Alabama Power, students in grades K-12 can attend the Sunday performance free when accompanied by a paying adult. Student and Big Red Tickets must be purchased at the MSO box office or via phone.
Enhance your concert experience with Take Note! Join music experts and explore the world of classical music from an in-depth perspective. This informative pre-concert talk begins at 6:30 p.m. before Saturday classical performances and 1:30 p.m. before Sunday classical performances in Room 1927, adjacent to the Saenger entrance on Joachim Street.
November 23, 2019 | 7:30pm-9:30pm
November 24, 2019 | 2:30pm-4:30pm
