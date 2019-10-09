The Down by the Bay Jazzfest is coming up next week!
The event is set for October 19th from 5-10pm at the Prince of Peace Church Grounds in Mobile.
The event is sponsored by the KPC Council & Court #287. Tickets are $25.
The event is outdoors so feel free to bring your lawn chairs. Food and beverages will be available.
For more information contact:
Phillip Moody 251-679-0774
Verdell Lewis 251-605-7955
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.