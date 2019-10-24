Jazz 4 A Cause is right around the corner! The incredible event is featuring AJOYO and is benefiting The Food Pantry, MOJO and Central ArtSanctuary. AJOYO, the vision of multi-reed player Yacine Boularès is a mystic brew blending African tradition, jazz and soul. The six-piece band from New York has performed worldwide and making it’s first-ever Gulf Coast appearance in November. An AJOYO concert is more than music. It is a joyful ceremony, a fuller experience that brings the musicians and their audience close together, delivering a message of social justice with a very distinct world jazz sound.
This event will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Central ArtSanctuary.
Details include:
Tickets: MOJO website, Central ArtSanctuary, MOJO Board members • VIP tickets: $40 (Includes reception and reserved seating. Limited to 50; purchase by 10.31.19) • General Admission: $25
Date: Monday, 4 November 2019 Time(s): • 5:30-6:30pm – VIP Champagne “Meet & Greet” Reception • 7-9pm - Concert
Location: Central ArtSanctuary, 1260 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL
For more information, call (251) 459-2298 or visit their website, mojojazz.org.
