The Mobile Symphony celebrates exceptional classical hits and exciting local talent with Bravura, Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2:30 p.m., at the Saenger. Opening with Tchaikovsky’s lush Serenade for Strings, this concert is filled with awe-inspiring pieces showcasing the orchestra’s talent and brilliance! The program features MSO’s own principal horn, Mollie Pate, in Richard Strauss’ first horn concerto. The concert ends with Brahms’ Symphony No. 3.
Click on the link to hear more about this performance; including a sneak preview from Mollie Pate!
Mobile Symphony
257 Dauphin Street
Mobile, AL 36602
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.