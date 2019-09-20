Performances of ¡Olé!, The Music of Spain and Cuba, will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2:30 p.m., and all tickets will be honored. The venue has been moved from the Saenger Theatre to the Civic Center Theater.
“While crews are busy repairing the Saenger, MSO staff members are working to make sure this temporary move will be easy and effortless for our patrons,” MSO President and CEO Celia Mann Baehr, says. “Current tickets will work just fine. We’re keeping it simple and have changed the Civic Center’s numbered rows to letters to match the Saenger.” Extra ushers will be on hand to assist as needed.
“This is an outstanding concert, and I hope the venue change will not deter anyone from an amazing and rewarding musical experience,” Baehr adds.
The program, featuring Cuban pianist Aldo López-Gavilán, is filled with beloved tributes to Latin music and includes Gershwin’s Cuban Overture, deFalla’s Nights in the Gardens of Spain and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol.
López-Gavilán will join the orchestra for Ravel’s Concerto in G Major. “I’m thrilled to introduce our audiences to my dear friend, pianist Aldo López-Gavilán,” Scott Speck, MSO music director, says. “Aldo is not only a consummate musical artist with an astounding technique; he is also one of the most exuberant musical collaborators I know. When he's onstage, his sheer delight in performing and childlike generosity of spirit remind me of Yo-Yo Ma. It’s a wonder to behold, a gift to our musicians, and a joy to have on our stage.”
The six-concert 2019-2020 season is packed with exciting classical works and outstanding guest artists. A holiday extra concert, “A Celtic Christmas” with Irish music supergroup Cherish the Ladies, rounds out the season.
“Mobile is such a diverse and fascinating place; our differences are what make our city so spicy and fun,” Speck says. “I’m excited that the MSO’s 2019-2020 season is our most diverse in many a year – with offerings from France, Spain, Cuba, Russia, Germany, Austria, England, Ireland, America – and compositions ranging from the 1700s to now, including a world premiere whose ink is still wet!”
Tickets are $15-$80 and can be purchased online at www.mobilesymphony.org, by phone at 251-432-2010, or at the symphony box office, 257 Dauphin Street. Student tickets are $10. Through the MSO Big Red Ticket program sponsored by Alabama Power, students in grades K-12 can attend the Sunday performance free when accompanied by a paying adult. More details can be found online at www.mobilesymphony.org.
The Mobile Symphony has been a regional orchestra for the central Gulf Coast since 1997. Scott Speck serves as music director. In addition to offering a full season of classical and pops concerts, the orchestra serves the area with a wide range of educational and outreach programs including student performances, a string academy and a youth orchestra.
