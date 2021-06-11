The Mobile Symphony is closing its season with a "Summer Serenade"! Music Director Scott Speck joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it.
Below is information provided by the Mobile Symphony:
We close our season in grand style with William Grant Still’s reflective Out of Silence, followed by Mendelssohn’s Sinfonia no. 10. We end with one of Dvorak’s most popular orchestral works – Serenade for Strings.”
Our season finale, like our opening concert of the season, celebrates the beauty of the orchestra with some of the most glorious string music of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Antonin Dvorak’s Serenade is one of the most celebrated works for strings. William Grant Still’s haunting and meditative Out of the Silence is the perfect reflection of a challenging year. And Mendelssohn’s remarkably mature Sinfonia no. 10 came to life when the composer was just 14 years old; it heralds the superb composer yet to come.” – Scott Speck, music director
All concerts are subject to change.
Out of town? Check out our hotel partners! https://mobilesymphony.org/hotel
SERENADE
June 12 - June 13
| $15 – $82
Saturday, June 12, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 13, 2021 | 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m
Program:
William Grant Still: Out of the Silence
Mendelssohn: Sinfonia no. 10
Dvorak: Serenade for Strings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.