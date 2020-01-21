Don Giovanni is an opera in two acts with music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Italian libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte. It is based on the legends of Don Juan, a fictional libertine and seducer, by Spanish writer Tirso de Molina.
Mozart’s operatic masterpiece returns to the Pensacola Saenger stage in a stunning new production created by Papermoon Opera Productions and stage director Fenlon Lamb. Don Giovanni is an arrogant, charismatic aristocrat who will stop at nothing to challenge unrequited lust- even if it means violence. His reign of terror ends in a brilliant finale as the fires of the underworld welcome opera’s lecherous libertine.
Two performances only on January 24th and January 26th.
The opera is sung in Italian with English supertitles.
Conductor Cody Martin
Buy tickets https://pensacolaopera.secure.force.com/ticket
Follow the Opera on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PensacolaOpera?ref=hl
