Charles “Bo” Grant was born and raised in Mt. Vernon, Alabama. Bo began singing at a young age inspired by his mother’s vocal talent. Bo has sung with many of the country’s greatest artists, including the Drifters, the Coasters and the Temptations, and many more. Bo was added into The Platters by one of the original vocalists in the group, and as Bo puts it, he was ‘Platterized’.
Bo went on to sing with The Platters for over 17 years, both nationally and internationally, and has produced two albums in recent years. Bo is a Vietnam Veteran, and gives back to this community by performing at the William F. Green Veterans home in Bay Minette, as well as performing for several of the local Assisted Living Facilities. Professionally, Bo is busier than ever singing and performing at private parties and large events all over the Southeast! To contact Bo, please go to his website:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.