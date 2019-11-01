We are so excited about our new Pepsi SoundStage Artist, Levon Gray. He has grown up on the Gulf Coast and attended the University of Mobile to study worship leadership. Gray is a local artist who loves to perform. Check out his Instagram to see where he will be next.
Pepsi SoundStage Artist: Levon Gray
Chelsey Sayasane
