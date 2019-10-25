Jerry Powell joined us on the Pepsi SoundStage! Jerry has a new Album coming out soon called "Highly Recreational Man". He's had a long career in music including several songs that have reached the charts in various genres.
Click on the link to see his performance on Studio10!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.