Laurie Anne was raised on the shores of Mobile Bay in the Hollinger's Island community. She found her love for performing and writing before the age of 20. Her style might be described as Contemporary Folk, with her songs drawn from and influenced by her life experiences. Her desire to connect to her listeners comes through her music with an honest spirit. She sings about hope, love, passion, loss, sadness, and the strength and will to overcome, with all of it, shaded by faith.
LA regularly performs with the praise band at her church and has been a Nappie Awards finalist from 2016 – 2019 for Best Solo Musician. Her first EP, released in 2017, is entitled “Ebb and Flow”. Her first full length album, “Led By The Light” is set to be released in March of 2020. She released the title track from Led By The Light back in September of this year, and will be releasing the next single from the album in November, titled “Stuck in This City”.
For more information about LA, visit her website at www.laurieannemusic.com.
