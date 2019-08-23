This week Phil J. joins us on the Pepsi SoundStage with a performance of his song "Worth It".  

Phil J. was just named the Best Hip-Hop Artist in the 2019 Nappie Awards.  

He's collaborated with a number of artists and is also a member of the band "Yeah, Probably".  

https://www.facebook.com/philjmusic/

https://www.instagram.com/iamphilj/

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/phil-j/292853122

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5D2KHBBywjO32ifLVWSci9

