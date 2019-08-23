This week Phil J. joins us on the Pepsi SoundStage with a performance of his song "Worth It".
Phil J. was just named the Best Hip-Hop Artist in the 2019 Nappie Awards.
He's collaborated with a number of artists and is also a member of the band "Yeah, Probably".
Click on the link to see more!
https://www.facebook.com/philjmusic/
https://www.instagram.com/iamphilj/
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/phil-j/292853122
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.