We continue to spotlight local musicians on Studio10 and Pepsi with Pepsi SoundStage. Ryan Balthrop is playing his original song "Comfort Zone."
You can listen to Ryan throughout June and July across the Gulf Coast.
June 26- Lavango Rum Bar 6 p.m.
June 27- Windmill Bar 5 p.m.
June 29- Maho Crossroads 2:30 p.m.
June 29 & 30- The Beach Bar 6:30 p.m.
July 1 & 2- Windmill Bar 5 p.m.
July 3- Maho Crossroads 2:30 p.m.
July 3 & 4- Th Beach Bar 6:30 p.m.
