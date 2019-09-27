Symone French, has worked earnestly to establish herself as a vocal powerhouse since beginning her career in 2014. Throughout her journey, French has participated in televised talent competitions, recorded two EPs and opened for various touring acts (Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk). Most recently, she was recognized by Mobile Bay Magazine as one of their 2019 artists to watch.
She joined us on the Pepsi SoundStage with a live performance of "Lesson Learned". Click on the video link to see and hear this great performance.
If you'd like to see Symone perform live:
9/28: The Fort 7-10pm (Duo w/Paul McDonald, Spanish Fort)
10/5: OHR Fest 6-8pm (Trouille Troupe, Biloxi)
10/12: The Shed 7-10pm (Trouille Troupe, Ocean Springs)
11/9: Brunch Fest (Trouille Troupe, Mobile)
You can also learn more on her social media links and find her website at symonefrench.com.
