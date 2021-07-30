We continue our Pepsi SoundStage segments with Em Kirby who performs under the stage name of Uncle Emmington.
She is from Daphne and will be attending the University of Alabama in Huntsville this Fall.
Her first album, Unoriginal, is available on all major streaming platforms. It recently went over 10,000 streams on Spotify. She performed a show at the Peoples Room in May and is recording her second album at Dauphin Street Sound in Mobile. She is aiming for a December release.
For more information, visit her online.
Facebook Page: Uncle Emmington
YouTube:Uncle Emmington
