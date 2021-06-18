We continue our Pepsi SoundStage segment with Van Williams!
Van is a local musician who graduated from the University of Mobile.
You can find Van’s new music video on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoPo80s2FIE).
Watch the clip above for a performance of Van singing “Love Yourself.”
