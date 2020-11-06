Diamond Riquae' Washington (born January 20, 1995) is a Gospel Recording Artist, Worship Leader at Bethesda Christian Center here in Mobile, AL, and owner/head dance instructor of Inspired Dance Academy of Mobile, AL, known for her bubbly personality and love for ministry through song & dance. Diamond began singing at the early age of 4. She was inspired by her grandmother, musician and psalmist (Shirley A. Tolbert), along with her mother (Tonya K. Tolbert), where the knowledge and love for Christ was imparted into her at a very early age. She graduated a year ahead of her time in 2012 at the age of 17 and is now pursuing her singing career full time. Though she has faced some obstacles in her life that could have caused her to quit, she has maintained her love for Christ and willingness to be lead by the Holy Spirit as she grows closer to God daily. Her goal is to become a visual of how God sees his children through her and by spreading the love of Christ Jesus to those who are lost or needing to know the Father no matter the age, race, or gender. With her strong faith and obedience to God, her life has become an open platform for the Holy Spirit to reign in not only her life, but to all those she comes in contact with. Having had the opportunity to sing in person for Grammy nominated recording artists such as: Anthony Hamilton, Kirk Franklin, Donnie McKlurkin, Yolanda Adams and her inspiration, Kierra Sheard, it has catapulted her desire to sing even more as she's always dreamed. So, be on the look out for upcoming recording artist, Diamond Riquae' Washington, a true gem in the Kingdom of God!
Singer Diamond Washington talks about her new single "Hallowed"
