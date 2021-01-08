A brand-new music video from Phil J is out now! The local artist says “Southside” pays homage to his hometown of Mobile, Alabama while incorporating family and a few of his favorite spots in the city. Phil J is just getting started and he says he is excited to release new music in the Spring of 2021.
To watch the “Southside” music video, click on the video above!
For more information, visit Phil J online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.