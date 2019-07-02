The Southwind Drum and Bugle Corps is getting ready for its summer tour. They're inviting you to a preview show this weekend at the Foley Sports Complex.
The organization is made up of 125 musicians and about 50 volunteers/staff that tour each summer. Corps Director Lawrence LeClaire and Drum Major Rhianna Zaidan joined us on Studio10 with more details.
The preview show will be at the Foley Sports Complex on July 6th at 7pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.