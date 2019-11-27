You're invited to celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend with a night of fantastic music. The Saint John's Deliverance Temple "Children and Young Adult Choir" is putting on its 30th Annual Concert this Friday!
Come join the St. John’s Deliverance Temple, Inc. Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend of Services
*Wednesday Night November 27,2019
Alpha Service @7:00 p.m.
Rev. Johnathan Yates, Pastor of:
El Bethel Primitive Baptist Church
“And they went forth and preached everything, the Lord working with them, and confirming the word with signs following.” (Mark 16:20 KJV)
*Thursday November 29,2019
Thanksgiving Feast @12:30 p.m. Place: To Be Announced
*Friday Night November 29,2019
Musical Concert Children and Young Adult Choir @7:00 p.m.
St. John's Deliverance Temple
2621 Ralston Rd
Mobile, Alabama 36606
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Nondenominational-Church/St-Johns-Deliverance-Temple-Inc-Children-and-Young-Adult-Choir-189695204446402/
