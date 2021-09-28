Theodore Arthur Jr. joined us on Studio10 to talk about an upcoming evening of music featuring his 63 years as a musician.
The event is set for Friday, October 8th at The Locale from 7-11pm. James Brown Band Leader Fred Wesley will be there as a featured speaker, along with music from Arthur and several special guests!
Theodore Arthur Jr. Music Celebration
Friday, October 8th (7-11pm)
The Locale, 4128 Government Blvd.
Buy Tickets: theodorearthurjr.ticketleap.com
