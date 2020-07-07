Enjoy this refreshing lemon pie for your Summer treat!
Ingredients:
14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk
3 egg yolks
one lemon
pie crust
store bought lemon juice
Cool Whip
Directions:
Pour your 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk in a bowl, add the 3 egg yolks and stir well. Add lemon zest of one lemon to the bowl and 1/2 cup of lemon juice (can be from a real lemon or store bought). Add the lemon juice slowly while stirring all ingredients together. Pour all of the contents of the bowl in your pie crust. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Take out of the oven and cool, add your cool whip and let it sit in the refrigerator for nearly two hours.
Enjoy!
