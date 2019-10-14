Help Navigator Credit Union celebrate International Credit Union Day! The staff is celebrating all week, but you can score on some goodies coming up. Everything will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019. You can win some prizes as well as have refreshments for you to enjoy. You can visit any of their branches to celebrate!
Navigator has been serving the Gulf Coast for 80 years and today is a full-service financial institution offering comprehensive personal financial services. Innovative services such Save’N Up Debit card savings program and Credit Builder Loans is offered, as are interest-bearing checking accounts, high-yield savings plans, unlimited rewards credit cards, mortgage services, competitive vehicle loans, retirement planning and more. Visit navigatorcu.org or call 800-344-3281 for additional information.
