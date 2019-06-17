You can enjoy a night full of talent, beauty, and scholarship! The 62nd Distinguished Young Women National Finals, Mobile Civic Center June 27-29. Community Night on June 26, tickets only $5. Participants from all 50 states will be in town touring Mobile for 2 weeks.
Aaryan Morrison, Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2018, joined Chelsey in the studio before the big event! Aaryan participated in the 61st National Finals one year ago as the representative for the state of Indiana. She is now a student at Harvard University who plans to pursue a career as a United Nations Development Program Administrator.
Distinguished Young Women is the oldest and largest scholarship organization for young women in the nation. Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Our mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school.
For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at 251-438-3621 or Tara@DistinguishedYW.org or visit this website
