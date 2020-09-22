The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the Jubilee Festival of Arts! Casey Williams joined Chelsey to talk about the fun weekend ahead.
The 32nd Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts presented by the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce is moving to October 17 & 18, 2020 to allow for recovery efforts from Hurricane Sally.
Who: Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce
What: 32nd Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts
NEW DATE: October 17 & 18, 2020, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
NEW 2020 LOCATION: Lott Park, 2000 Main Street, Daphne
Admission: Admission is Free
“We promised early on in the process we’d be nimble and creative to put on this festival with COVID-19 restrictions, we had no idea at that time just how creative we’d have to be,” said Chamber President Casey Williams.
The festival was originally scheduled for September 26 & 27. “Our community was hit hard by Hurricane Sally and this move will give everyone a chance to regroup and take a breather,” said Williams. “From the beginning our goal has been to give the community, the artists and merchants something to look forward to and we think it’s even more important now that this festival continues to provide a sense of normalcy, community and good old fashion fun.”
Earlier in the planning process, the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce moved the festival to the newly renovated Lott Park at 2000 Main Street in Daphne to make room for social distancing. “Lott Park allows us to put 10 feet between each booth and open up walkways for guests,” said Festival Organizer Liz Thomson.
“Some of the usual festival activities will have to wait until next year while others will look a little different with virtual components,” said Williams.
Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the festival and patrons are asked to follow state guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks in public spaces.
Artists
There will be 100 artist booths set up throughout Lott Park featuring everything from paintings to holiday wreaths and hand-forged knives.
Virtual Artist Shop
New this year, each artist is also featured on a Virtual Artist Shop at www.thejubileefestival.com where you can browse each artist and link directly to their website where they sell items online. This gives everyone a chance to participate in this annual tradition, even if you can’t make it out to the festival.
Jubilee Market
The Jubilee Market is back for a second year featuring local food makers. Much like a farmer’s market, these small businesses create their products themselves or highlight locally sourced produce. The Jubilee Market is sponsored by Aloha Hospitalities.
Grab and Go Kids Art
This year’s Kids Art Park will be grab and go, so children can create their masterpieces at home. Blind artist Ricky Trione will lead kids in an online art class, showing them how he uses his sense of touch to paint works of art. You can pick up supplies at the Grab and Go Kids Art tent the weekend of the festival or from the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce office at 327 Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope, the week of the festival. Kids Art is sponsored by Blackwell Realty and EcoView Windows Doors and Siding.
Entertainment
The entertainment stage will feature solo or duet acts and a painting demonstration. You can find the schedule at www.thejubileefestival.com. The Entertainment stage is sponsored by Navigator Credit Union.
High School Art Exhibit
The High School Art Exhibit is back to feature local up-and-coming talent. Works will be on display at the festival and online at www.thejubileefestival.com. The High School Art Exhibit is sponsored by Riviera Utilities.
Souvenirs
New this year, you can now buy Jubilee Festival of Arts souvenirs online. You can find festival t-shirts, buff/face masks and 11x17 prints of this year’s featured artwork at www.thejubileefestival.com. They will also be available at the information booth during the festival.
Food Court
This year’s food court will feature many of your favorite local food trucks, perfect for enjoying a quick meal outdoors.
For more information visit the Jubilee Festival of Arts at www.thejubileefestival.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/watch/jubileefestivaldaphne.
The Eastern Shore Chamber and Jubilee Festival committee would like to thank the City of Daphne and festival sponsors who make this event possible: Southern Cancer Center, Eastern Shore Ace Hardware, Daphne Utilities, Coastal Alabama Community College, Bryant Bank, Riviera Utilities, Thomas Hospital, Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa, Buffalo Rock, Allen Allen & Foster, Merrill Lynch - S. Wesley Carpenter, CPWA®, CFP®, ChFC®, CRPC®, CPFA, Aloha Hospitality, Terry Thompson Chevrolet, Bayshore Christian School, BancorpSouth, Blackwell Realty, EcoView Windows & Doors, Gulf Coast Media, Alabama Public Radio and Identity Signs.
