Dr. F. Todd Lasseigne is the new Executive Director of Bellingrath Gardens and Home. He joined us on Studio10 to talk about what is new at Bellingrath and how excited he is to be on the Gulf Coast!
Previously, Dr. Lasseigne served as President and CEO of Tulsa Botanic Garden in Osage County, Oklahoma. A native of Thibodaux, La., Dr. Lasseigne holds degrees in horticulture from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the University of Georgia, and North Carolina State University.
Be sure to visit Bellingrath Gardens and Home today! For more information, visit them online.
Address: 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Rd, Theodore, AL 36582
