Big changes are coming to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office in Bay Minette! Starting in 2021,a four phase project will begin. New buildings will be built to allow more room for female inmates, kitchen areas, laundry areas, and new offices.
Chelsey visited Baldwin County Sheriff Mack to talk about the expansion and what folks need to expect. He said that traffic may be heavier in Downtown Bay Minette throughout the years while the project is taking place.
For more information, watch the clip above and visit this website!
