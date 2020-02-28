The following information was provided by Papa John's:
Papa John’s is upgrading guests’ lunch routines with the new Papadia – a toasty, hearty alternative to the same old sandwich routine. The Papadia is crafted from Papa John’s fresh, never-frozen original dough and filled with delicious, fresh ingredients. They are available in four varieties – Italian, Philly Cheesesteak, Grilled BBQ Chicken & Bacon and Meatball Pepperoni. Each is served with a pepperoncini and a sauce of choice on the side.
Kick up your Papa John’s orders with freshly baked Jalapeño Popper Rolls. The Papa John’s version of the classic appetizer is baked not fried and features the spicy kick of jalapeño mellowed by creamy Philadelphia® Cream Cheese, all wrapped in Papa John’s original six-ingredient, fresh, never-frozen dough. An order of eight rolls comes served with Ranch dipping sauce.
Order these new creations or your Papa John’s favorites today by phone, PapaJohns.com, the Papa John’s app, Facebook, Apple TV or by asking Alexa.
