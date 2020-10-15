RoofMaxx is introducing a brand new technology to help your roof withstand the years to come! Chelsey spoke with RoofMaxx about what they have to offer for our friends on the Gulf Coast. Visit RoofMaxx online for more information.
The following information was provided by RoofMaxx:
More than ever before, maintaining the home is of critical importance. Asphalt roof shingles are simply not what they are cracked up to be. In fact, cracking up is just what today’s manufacturing process does to asphalt shingles, due to changes in oil refining methods that reduce the amount of asphalt. Enter ROOFMAXX, a new national name in the care and protection of roofs – for homeowners and commercial buildings alike.
Here is the dilemma: Costs for shingle manufacturers has skyrocketed due to changes in oil refining that effectively reduce the amount of available asphalt. The result is less of the natural oils that afford shingles the ability to withstand the elements over time. Here is the solution: ROOFMAXX has perfected an industry breakthrough technology that treats asphalt roofs with a 100% safe, plant-based bio-oil that instantly rejuvenates and restores the flexibility and strength of shingles – adding five years to the life of a roof with each and every application.
Everyone needs food to eat, clothes to wear – and a strong roof over their heads. ROOFMAXX is there to assure that roofs are preserved for the long term. Company founders Mike and Todd Feazel launched their roofing careers back in 1988 and went on to become one of the largest and most successful roofing contractors in the country. They saw first-hand how the changes in asphalt shingle manufacturing has impacted the roofing industry – and the homeowner. They saw the staggering number of at-risk roofs, and the oftentimes crushing costs associated with traditional roof repair. They saw the vast number of class action roof-related lawsuits piling up nationwide. They saw that 90% of roofs that were replaced could have been rejuvenated with ROOFMAXX technology, saving homeowners thousands of dollars. Also carefully observing as the Feazel’s introduced their breakthrough technology was nationally renowned entrepreneur and original Shark tank panelist Kevin Harrington – who went on to become a majority investor as well as launch his own multiple dealerships in Central Florida.
ROOFMAXX became their answer to an ever-burgeoning problem. Roof replacements can cost upwards of tens of thousands of dollars. And the tonnage associated with the removal and discarding of old shingles can cost the environment. ROOFMAXX is the proven answer to keeping roofs protected, keeping costs in line with budgets and keeping the environment green.
