If you are thinking about joining your local YMCA, today is the day! There are no joining fees throughout the month of October for Mobile and Baldwin County residents. The YMCA has many different locations across the Gulf Coast for your convenience.
From working out to child-care, YMCA has many different services they offer for you and your family. For more details, visit them online!
Youth Development
-School Support Academy
-After School
-Swim Lessons
Healthy Living
-Cardio Strength Centers sanitized and socially distanced
-Group Exercise classes up and running
Social Responsibility
-Cleaning protocols
-health screenings
-mid-day shutdown for cleaning
-social distancing/face coverings
