Advanced Dermatology is kicking off new specials for the month of November! Chelsey visited Dr. Thomas Bender at their Mobile location to learn more. From Botox to Dermal Filler, you can save money this month! Dr. Bender also shared the full lineup of Skinceuticals and how this line can help you have your best skin.
If you would like to stay home during the Holidays, you can also check out their TeleMedicine. You can see a professional via Zoom, Facetime, etc. You can book your appointment online or give them a call!
Address: 580 Providence Park Dr. E Second Floor, Mobile, AL 36695
