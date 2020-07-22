Operation Backpack is back and needed more than ever! FOx10 is partnering with Greene & Phillips and the VOA to provide age appropriate backpacks to children in need. These backpacks will be stuffed with supplies and hand sanitizer! This year will be a little different because of COVID-19. Instead of accepting material donations, we are only accepting monetary donations to keep our staff, students and volunteers healthy.
Help us make a big impact this year! To donate, click this link!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.