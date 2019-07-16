Operation Backpack is in full swing at Greene & Phillips and the Fox10 Station. David Greene, from Greene & Phillips, stopped by the studio to talk with Chelsey about all of the exciting things coming up! David is very excited about their new location on Florida St. in Mobile. Although there is construction underway, Greene & Phillips is still open! You never need an appointment. You can also drop off school supplies at Greene & Phillips and the Fox10 Station. We are collecting school supplies for the kids in our area who may need a little help before school starts.
For more information, call Greene & Phillips at (1) 888-510-1020 or visit their website.
