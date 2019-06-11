You can improve your bone density, balance, posture, and skeletal strength at a new OsteoStrong location in Mobile. Chelsey stopped by the new location to talk with the owner, Melissa McCraw. OsteoStrong is not a pharmaceutical, diet, gym or treatment. They are celebrating their grand opening week June 10- June 15, 2019. They will have a special grand opening celebration on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
You are invited to go check the facility out and enjoy refreshments at their new location. They will be showing how members can spend just 10 minutes, once per week on their proprietary machines to begin seeing measurable results. The owner will explain the science and experience to the host and walk her through an abbreviated session.
Details include:
What: OsteoStrong Grand Opening Celebration
When: Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Where: 2370 Hillcrest Road Ste P Mobile, Al. 36695
Hours: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Visit this website for more information!
