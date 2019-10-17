Get ready to head out West! Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy is gearing up for their Wild Wild West Fundraiser. All the fun will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Ezell House from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is $30 per person for $50 for a couple. The Ruffwater Band will be there to play some tunes throughout the night and of course, they will need a few cowboys and cowgirls!
There will be a contest for the best-dressed cowboy and cowgirl. Raffle ticket donations for $10 and $20 will be available. All net proceeds benefit Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy’s mission of providing free medication to uninsured patients in Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia and Washington Counties!
Ozanam Pharmacy has expanded in Washington County, AL. For more information on getting assistance in Washington County, contact Community Action at 251.847.2721 or 251.829.5418.
Details include:
What: Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy's Wild Wild West Fundraiser
When: Thursday, November 7, 2019
Hours: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Ticket Price: $30 per person or $50 per couple
For more information for Wild Wild West contact: tcarroll@ozanampharmacy.org or call (251) 721-0458
