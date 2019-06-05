The PACT Theatre Company is presenting School of Rock: The Musical this weekend!
Click on the video link to see an interview with cast members Helen Delaney and Caroline Williams.
SCHOOL OF ROCK: THE MUSICAL
June 5-7, 2019 at The Steeple on St. Francis
Doors open at 6:30pm, show is at 7:30pm
Tickets available online at www.thepactmobile.org
The PACT Theatre Company
251-307-5056
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.