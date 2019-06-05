The PACT Theatre Company is presenting School of Rock: The Musical this weekend!

Click on the video link to see an interview with cast members Helen Delaney and Caroline Williams.

SCHOOL OF ROCK: THE MUSICAL

June 5-7, 2019 at The Steeple on St. Francis

Doors open at 6:30pm, show is at 7:30pm

Tickets available online at www.thepactmobile.org

The PACT Theatre Company

www.thepactmobile.org

251-307-5056

