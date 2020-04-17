In a medium bowl, add the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt, and stir to combine.
In a separate bowl, add almond milk, apple cider vinegar, and vanilla, and stir to combine
Pour the liquid mixture into the dry mixture and whisk until smooth. Let batter rest for 5 minutes.
Pour batter onto a nonstick pan or griddle over medium heat.
When you see the top start to bubble, flip the pancake and cook until golden.
Serve with maple syrup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.