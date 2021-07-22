Pathway Church is gearing up for their Annual Backpack Giveaway. It all takes place on Sunday, August 1, 2021 during their 9 and 10:30 a.m. services. 1000 backpacks packed with school supplies will be given away at both of their locations.  Every child that attends will receive a backpack and they will also be offering free haircuts at both campuses.

You do not have to pre-register for a backpack, you can just show up at either campus on Sunday, Aug. 1st

For more information you can visit pathwaychurch.us or call the church office at 251-649-8867.

Pathway Church - Moffett Campus

7200 Moffett Road. Mobile, AL 36619

251.649.8867

Pathway Church - Airport Campus 

10775 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608

251.649.8867

