Pathway Church is gearing up for their Annual Backpack Giveaway. It all takes place on Sunday, August 1, 2021 during their 9 and 10:30 a.m. services. 1000 backpacks packed with school supplies will be given away at both of their locations. Every child that attends will receive a backpack and they will also be offering free haircuts at both campuses.
You do not have to pre-register for a backpack, you can just show up at either campus on Sunday, Aug. 1st
For more information you can visit pathwaychurch.us or call the church office at 251-649-8867.
Pathway Church - Moffett Campus
7200 Moffett Road. Mobile, AL 36619
251.649.8867
Pathway Church - Airport Campus
10775 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608
251.649.8867
