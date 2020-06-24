Give back in a big way! RxAngels is a group that helps those in our community pay for essential medication. You can become an RxAngel by purchasing a $5 or $10 prescription voucher. Be sure to stop by PureLife pharmacy to purchase it directly or you can give them a call at 251-424-1544.
RxAngels is excited to roll out a new program called "Pay it Forward." To learn more, check out the video above or visit them online.
