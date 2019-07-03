Lucy with Greer's Markets continues the "7 Meats of Summer" series on Studio 10! On these sweet and smoky ribs, peach preserves and bourbon make for the perfect glaze.
Sweet & Smoky Rub-
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. ground mustard
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 chili powder
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
Yields: 3/4 cup. Enough for 1 slab of big spare ribs or 2 slabs of baby back ribs.
STEPS:
Mix all of the rub ingredients together in a bowl. Use a fork to make sure all the brown sugar is broken up and all spices are combined well.
Remove the membrane from the backside of the ribs. Begin in one corner by running a knife between the membrane and the rib. Grip the loosened membrane with a paper towel and pull away from the rib. Rinse the ribs under cool water and pat dry.
Pour some of the rub on both sides of the ribs and ensure the entire slab is well coated. Refrigerate up to 24 hours before grilling.
Prepare a grill using indirect heat, with coals on only one side of the grill. Keep the temperature between 250°-300°. Place the ribs on the opposite side of the grillaway from the flames. Cook ribs for 4-5 hours until the meat is pulling away from the bone.
Begin basting the ribs with the glaze 30 minutes prior to removing from the grill. Serve any remaining glaze along side of the cooked ribs.
Peach-Bourbon Glaze-
INGREDIENTS:
- 18 oz. peach preserves
- ½ cup bourbon
- 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
STEPS:
Combine ingredients together in a saucepot. Bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes, whisking often. Allow to cool.
