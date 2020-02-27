Thomas Hospital in Fairhope now has pediatric hospitalists that are available 24/7 to see pediatric patients. Dr. Jessica Kirk and Shelly Corley, moth of pediatric patient, joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about how this is helpful to folks in Baldwin County. The pediatric hospitalists will care for children from birth to 18 years old. The new pediatric inpatient hospitalist service is provided by Thomas Hospital’s Department of Pediatrics. This includes Dr Jessica Kirk, Dr. Danielle Gilliam and Dr. Karen Parsell. Together, these doctors have nearly 50 years of experience.
For more information, you can visit Thomas Hospital online.
