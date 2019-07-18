Do not miss this year's Pencils & Glue for Bingo & Brew presented by the Young Professionals - Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce & United Way of Baldwin County Young Leaders Society. This is always a fun night of bingo to collect school supplies for the students at the Ruff Wilson Youth Center in Daphne and the Rotary Youth Club.
You have many great chances to win! We have a ton of exciting prizes! We will also have raffle tickets available. To play $10 for admission and a bingo card. Pro tip, you are going to want a couple bingo card. Fairhope Brewing Company will have your favorites on tap. Come ready for a fun night and invite your friends!
Details include:
Pencils & Glue for Bingo & Brew
Presented by Crow Shields Bailey
Thursday, July 25, 2019
5:30 - 8 p.m.
Fairhope Brewing Company
