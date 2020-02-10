You can celebrate Valentine’s Day in a special way! Pensacola Opera presents a one-night only concert featuring the songs of Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, Rodgers & Hart, and Rodgers & Hammerstein. Selections from Kiss Me Kate, Showboat, Cinderella, and more will be performed by the talented Artists in Residence. Members of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus, University of West Florida singers, and Pensacola Symphony join the opera to create a night of beautiful music that’s so easy to love!
You will want to purchase your tickets today! The special Valentine’s Day performance sold out last year!
Date: February 13, 2020
Hours: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Location: Saenger Theatre, 118 Palafox Pl, Pensacola, FL 32502
Tickets: $25 or $50 dependent on seat selection.
Visit their Facebook page for more information.
