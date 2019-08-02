Shelby Brown is our Pepsi Soundstage artist of the week! She is homegrown from right here on the Gulf Coast. She started being passionate about music when she was a child and has loved it ever since. You can hear her at Bluegill on Friday night, August 2, 2019. If you would like to contact Shelby, visit her Facebook Page.
Pepsi Sounds Stage Artist of the Week, Shelby Brown
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.