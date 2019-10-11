The guys of Barstow Revival joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about a big event coming up, Jedfest 3! Jay Megginson and Drew Howard graced the Pepsi SoundStage and played a beautiful tribute to Jay's 30 years of marriage.
The third annual Jedfest will honor Zachary West of Robertsdale. Zac has Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type One, SMA. Most babies with SMA are born after a normal pregnancy and are seemingly healthy, and pass all newborn screenings. SMA eventually affects every muscle in the body hindering the ability to walk, sit, stand, eat, breathe, and swallow.
Jedfest will happen on November 2, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Spanish Fort. You can find more information about the event here. More information about Barstow Revival is found here.
