Our Pepsi Soundstage artist brought the house down in the studio! Brittany Grimes is a Gulf Coast girl who grew up loving country music from the start. She has traveled South playing at different venues and she is living her dream! If you would like to contact Brittany, visit her Facebook page or other social media outlets.
Pepsi SoundStage Artist: Brittany Grimes
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.