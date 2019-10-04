Little Sisters of the Poor is gearing up for its Lawn Party! Emily Stuckey is our Pepsi SoundStage Artist for the week but you can also hear her incredible voice at this fun event.
All of the fun will take place on Sunday, October 20, 2019 fr4om 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be live entertainment by Phil & Foster, Donna Hall Foster, a few special guests, and our Pepsi SoundStage Artist, Emily Stuckey.
There will be delicious food, giant slides, pony rides, baked goods, candy, a video game truck and more! Admission is free for the day. For more information, call (251) 476-6335 or visit this website.
