Fox10 News Anchor, Eric Reynolds, sat down with Joe to talk about the newest "Perspectives with Eric Reynolds" that is focusing on coastal weather. The weather discussion includes our own Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith, who will be joined by Dr. Keith Blackwell of the Coastal Weather Research Center. Eric will explore trends we have seen in past years, analyze what has happened in the first half of the year, and look at what to expect during hurricane season.
In addition, Baldwin EMA Director Zach Hood is on the program. He talks about the planning needed to prepare for hurricane season, as well as the EMA’s response to severe weather wherever it strikes. No worries if you have missed the latest "Perspectives with Eric Reynolds." You can visit the Fox10 YouTube to watch previous shows. "Perspectives with Eric Reynolds" airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.
